One Million Followers! Maltese Make-Up TikToker Hits Incredible Milestone After Blowing Up Abroad
A Maltese youth who has been absolutely killing it on TikTok for months now has hit the one million followers milestone.
Henry Galea has been making serious waves with his crazy make-up transition videos, which show him throwing a handful of ingredients into a hat before a major transition reveals him utterly transformed, oftentimes with super colourful and outrageous looks.
Speaking to Lovin Malta while in Milan for a new project, Galea said he could barely believe he’s hit so many followers.
“Hitting one million, honestly, is such a crazy, crazy experience,” he beamed, overwhelmed with the support.
“I downloaded TikTok as a joke, at first just uploading really stupid videos, and then I switched to make up which started getting some traction and views.”
“Then I went viral for the first time like three months ago, and I ended last year with 400,000 followers… and in one month it more than doubled, which, to me, is so beyond amazing – it’s literally like having another family, which I consider to be on the same level as my own blood family,” Galea said.
In a social media post thanking his fans and supporters, Galea could barely believe it.
“One million followers… that’s double the Maltese population. I can’t believe that I have such a big family of fans. Thank you for all your support, more looks and collaborations coming very soon!”
Galea’s videos have been blowing up in a big way recently – a video he uploaded just a few days ago has already racked up 3.5 million views.
@henrygaleaWait for it … ⚜️❤️ ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##makeup ##makeupartist♬ ура я популярен – 🙂
Another transformation video of his has an impressive 4.7 million views.
@henrygaleaWait for it … 🛕🦁 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##makeup ##makeupartist♬ ура я популярен – 🙂
While this festive video garnered 5.6 million views – incredible!
@henrygaleaWait for it … 🥜🎄 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##makeup ##makeupartist♬ ура я популярен – 🙂
Fans the world over are drawn to Galea’s bubbly personality and super talented make-up skills.
“To everyone’s who has supported me – I would have never thought that you would come across my work and love it so much. Thank you so so much that you believe in me and in what I create, I am so happy to call you my family and after COVID-19 I cannot wait to travel around the world for meet and greets and to meet as many of you as I can,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
If this is what the Maltese youth can create in just a few months, we can’t wait to see what Galea’s got in store next.