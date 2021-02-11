One Million Followers! Maltese Make-Up TikToker Hits Incredible Milestone After Blowing Up Abroad

A Maltese youth who has been absolutely killing it on TikTok for months now has hit the one million followers milestone.

Henry Galea has been making serious waves with his crazy make-up transition videos, which show him throwing a handful of ingredients into a hat before a major transition reveals him utterly transformed, oftentimes with super colourful and outrageous looks.

Speaking to Lovin Malta while in Milan for a new project, Galea said he could barely believe he’s hit so many followers.

“Hitting one million, honestly, is such a crazy, crazy experience,” he beamed, overwhelmed with the support.

“I downloaded TikTok as a joke, at first just uploading really stupid videos, and then I switched to make up which started getting some traction and views.”

“Then I went viral for the first time like three months ago, and I ended last year with 400,000 followers… and in one month it more than doubled, which, to me, is so beyond amazing – it’s literally like having another family, which I consider to be on the same level as my own blood family,” Galea said.