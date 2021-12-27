Two Maltese Foundations Work Together To Regenerate Our Island

Christmas day might have passed, but that doesn’t mean that the season of giving has ended. Caring for the planet is something we need to do all year-round. That’s why the GoTo Malta team of volunteers, together with Nature Trust – FEE Malta, have turned a new leaf.

Change began with this group of around 15 volunteers putting on their boots and getting ready to get their hands dirty as they headed off to one of the watercourses on the Pembroke Natura 2000 site.

Gloves in hand and a mission to accomplish, this wonderful team of volunteers started clearing the watercourse from any dirt, debris, and all of the invasive alien species of plants. Once the watercourse found a new lease on life, the volunteers began planting native species known for their ability to filter water.

Now that the Pembroke Natura 2000 site had some Sharp-Pointed Rush (Junctus acutus) and Long-bracted Sedge (Carex extensa), the habitat could thrive by itself.