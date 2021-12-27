Two Maltese Foundations Work Together To Regenerate Our Island
Christmas day might have passed, but that doesn’t mean that the season of giving has ended. Caring for the planet is something we need to do all year-round. That’s why the GoTo Malta team of volunteers, together with Nature Trust – FEE Malta, have turned a new leaf.
Change began with this group of around 15 volunteers putting on their boots and getting ready to get their hands dirty as they headed off to one of the watercourses on the Pembroke Natura 2000 site.
Gloves in hand and a mission to accomplish, this wonderful team of volunteers started clearing the watercourse from any dirt, debris, and all of the invasive alien species of plants. Once the watercourse found a new lease on life, the volunteers began planting native species known for their ability to filter water.
Now that the Pembroke Natura 2000 site had some Sharp-Pointed Rush (Junctus acutus) and Long-bracted Sedge (Carex extensa), the habitat could thrive by itself.
Giving the watercourse the ability to be completely independent is a key factor in the regeneration of the natural habitat. Removing the need for human interference means that the habitat and the wildlife that are synonymous with it can grow and develop at their natural pace.
This project is important because the Pembroke Natura 2000 allows for the rainwater to drain from our roads, whilst also acting as a crucial water source for the green areas in Malta. These natural resources are also super important when it comes to maintaining the water table balance.
James Gabarretta, site manager at Nature Trust – FEE Malta explains just how important these natural resources are to our country. Gabarretta explains that since we have ‘limited resources and green areas, every single restoration project related to Malta’s environment is important.’
It just goes to show that every small act of kindness can impact the environment around you in ways you can’t even imagine.
Take a look around, and see what you can do to make your country better. Even picking up three pieces of litter whilst you are outside will be helpful. The world doesn’t need one perfect grand gesture, it needs a lot of small improvements, no matter how little they may be.
Tag someone who loves nature!