Pembroke School Announces ‘Sudden’ Tragic Death Of 12-Year-Old Student

A Pembroke school has issued a heartfelt message marking the death of one of their students.

“It pains us deeply to inform you of the loss today of one of our own. Mariam Bodokia, an 8.5 student, suddenly passed away,” St Clare College Secondary School said in a public status.

Bodokia was a 12-year-old student currently enrolled in Form 2 – and the school spoke about how different students reacted differently to the tragic news.

“Her closest friends found this sad news very difficult to handle. Others have shown sympathy through their silence,” they said. “Every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create together at St Clare College Secondary School. The loss of any student, particularly at such a tender age, grievously wounds us all.”