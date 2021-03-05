Pembroke School Announces ‘Sudden’ Tragic Death Of 12-Year-Old Student
A Pembroke school has issued a heartfelt message marking the death of one of their students.
“It pains us deeply to inform you of the loss today of one of our own. Mariam Bodokia, an 8.5 student, suddenly passed away,” St Clare College Secondary School said in a public status.
Bodokia was a 12-year-old student currently enrolled in Form 2 – and the school spoke about how different students reacted differently to the tragic news.
“Her closest friends found this sad news very difficult to handle. Others have shown sympathy through their silence,” they said. “Every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create together at St Clare College Secondary School. The loss of any student, particularly at such a tender age, grievously wounds us all.”
On behalf of the school, St Clare sent its condolences to the family and loves ones of Bodokia.
“We have offered the family any assistance possible. Likewise, we stand in solidarity with her many friends at this most sad and difficult time,” they said.
“Our guidance teachers and counsellors, have already addressed the needs of our students this morning; they are available to anyone who wishes to talk with them about this tragic event to assist them in dealing with any feelings they may be having or if they feel a more urgent need to talk to someone,” they continued.