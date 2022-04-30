Plastic Positivity: From Shy, Bullied Kid To Confident OnlyFans Model, Denise Dalton Reveals Her Glow Up Journey

Back in Malta from her recent trip to Turkey, Denise Dalton, an OnlyFans and glamour model, was taking the time to recover from the six surgeries she’s just undertaken. “It’s definitely not an overnight thing, but it’s totally worth it – this is why it’s super important to follow your surgeons’ guidelines and find the best post-surgery team to help you,” Denise told Lovin Malta following the big trip abroad. Denise is no stranger to surgical interventions – she’s done everything from body contouring to liposuction to multiple boob jobs – and she’s happy talk about it. As she says herself: “Rome wasn’t built in a day… and neither was I.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Dalton (@missdendalton) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Dalton (@missdendalton) “Turkey has always been a delightful experience so far, though I’ve only ever been there for surgeries. I’ve been twice over the last three months; I started the year with six procedures done, including a body and chin liposuction, a chin implant where they enhanced my chin to create a longer and oval-shaped face.” “There was also fat transfer to my under eyes and jaw, and buccal fat removal where they remove face-fat pockets from inside your mouth, the second time was to fix my smile. I had done my veneers locally but started having issues and didn’t like the appearance, so I went out again to get that done and I couldn’t be happier with the results.”

With over €40,000 worth of plastic and cosmetic treatments done so far, Denise sees medical procedures as a clear way to obtaining her ideal body. “I get work done every time I see that there’s something that’s bothering and can be improved,” she explains. “I know how amazing it feels when you fix something that’s bothering you, and the main purpose of the surgery is to feel good within myself – but I would be lying if I said it didn’t help my career.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Dalton (@missdendalton) And she wouldn’t be wrong – after augmenting her breasts from 390cc to 920cc, her OnlyFans page saw a noticeable uptick in interactions.

Her radical change in appearance was even documented on the Insta page @plastic_evolution, with some commentators asking “but how?” and others saying “that’s amazing”.

Her journey to fulfilment has been a long one. “I used to be so insecure before, I always used to use filters when posting photos – and there’s nothing wrong with that, though I wanted to be filtered in real life.” “In fact,” she continued, “I showed a filtered version of myself to my surgeon and told him that that’s what my goal is, and he delivered. Today I truly feel much more confident with myself, and it is an amazing feeling.” Though she’s open about her surgeries, Denise still faces a lack of understanding around these procedures, as well as a long list of misconceptions. “The biggest misconception when it comes to plastic surgery, particularly in Turkey, is that you head there for cheap surgery – which is not the case,” she said. “Most of the things I had done were revisions of things already done locally at a much higher price, especially my teeth.”

No matter what path one takes, Denise hopes everyone can find a way to feel comfortable – and attractive – within their own bodies. “Plastic surgery has helped me become the person I am today. I know for some people this may seem that its just a superficial thing to do, but it’s made me a much happier and content person, and for that I’ll always be grateful – especially to all the people that helped me make all this possible, from friends to surgeons and daddies.”

