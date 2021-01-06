Priest Publishes Powerful Speech He Gave At 15-Year-Old Rebecca Zammit Lupi’s Funeral 

“In moments like this it’s easy to find ourselves at a loss for words,” Fr Brendan Gatt said to start off a speech he gave yesterday at the funeral of teenage cancer victim Rebecca ‘Becs’ Zammit Lupi. Yet the priest managed to find some powerful words for the occasion, publishing his speech on Facebook after receiving permission form Becs’ parents.

This is the speech in full: “Archbishop Scicluna has invited me to say a few words about why we’re here today. In moments like this it’s easy to find ourselves at a loss for words; but since – as the cliché goes – “a picture says a thousand words”, I’d like to show you a picture and allow it to speak to us. Throughout her life, and throughout her ordeal this past year, Becs was blessed to have a super-talented photographer in Darrin, her father. Out of the thousands of pictures documenting Rebecca’s painful journey, this image – for me – perfectly encapsulates the reason why we’re here today. This graceful young woman, her body already ravaged by illness, standing in a hospital corridor which – however many cartoon characters you paint on the wall – will never be a place of fun and joy. And yet her indomitable spirit speaks to us even through this picture. What could have been a depressing image, a forlorn reminder of loss, of dashed hopes and unachieved potential is transformed; with Becs at its centre and through the eyes and lens of a loving father it becomes an image of hope, a reminder that hope is stronger than despair, and that life and love will have the final word, not death. For Becs, a hospital hallway railing became a dancer’s barre at which to practice her ballet moves; she reminds us that even through unimaginably excruciating physical suffering, the dancer inside her remains free.

The photo of Becs Fr Brendan Gatt referred to in his speech (Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi)