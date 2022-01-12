WATCH LIVE: Puttinu Cares Founder Victor Calvagna Laid To Rest After Tragic Death 

Puttinu Cares founder Victor Calvagna will be laid to rest this afternoon after his tragic death from a car accident a few weeks ago, with the NGO live streaming the ceremony for people to tune in and remember the doctor who touched countless lives across the island.

The ceremony celebrating his life is taking place at Mosta Basilica and starts at 3.30pm.

Calvagna passed away on 4th January 2022, a few days after he was hit by a car while jogging in Qawra late last month, an accident that caused him to lose almost all his brain functions.

The accident shocked the nation, with everyone from the Prime Minister to the families of sick children sharing touching tributes about Calvagna.

