Quail Hatching And Mushroom Foraging: Daniel Holmes’ Post-Prison Life Is Simple And Beautiful

He may be a published author who spent nearly a decade in Malta’s prison, inadvertently starting a protest movement that led to the changing of national laws – but really, Daniel Holmes is a quaint man at heart.

Ever since he was released from Corradino Correctional Facility and bundled back to Cardiff, Wales, in the middle of the night and banned from returning to Malta until 2023, Holmes has found himself trying to return to civilian life.

With his loving wife Marzena and two daughters, Holme’s hasn’t hidden his mental struggles trying to escape the confines of Malta’s prison and return to his previous jolly demeanour.

However, anyone following his social media over the last few weeks will have seen a glimpse into the ongoing yet successful struggle for this introspective and intelligent being to return to some type of normality.

And that normality apparently features a whole ton of quail hatching.