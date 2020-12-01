Quail Hatching And Mushroom Foraging: Daniel Holmes’ Post-Prison Life Is Simple And Beautiful
He may be a published author who spent nearly a decade in Malta’s prison, inadvertently starting a protest movement that led to the changing of national laws – but really, Daniel Holmes is a quaint man at heart.
Ever since he was released from Corradino Correctional Facility and bundled back to Cardiff, Wales, in the middle of the night and banned from returning to Malta until 2023, Holmes has found himself trying to return to civilian life.
With his loving wife Marzena and two daughters, Holme’s hasn’t hidden his mental struggles trying to escape the confines of Malta’s prison and return to his previous jolly demeanour.
However, anyone following his social media over the last few weeks will have seen a glimpse into the ongoing yet successful struggle for this introspective and intelligent being to return to some type of normality.
And that normality apparently features a whole ton of quail hatching.
“It’s day 16, and we got jumpers!”
Over the last few days, Holmes has been sharing his ongoing journey to hatch quails. Uploading videos of hatches, Holmes’ palpable excitement is both infectious and a reminder of how we often take life’s truest pleasures for granted.
“Still hatching,” he said on his latest video posted to his profile. “So far, 15 Giant Golden Quails have blessed our Holmestead.”
“Nine possible eggs left, day 18 – a beautiful blessed day to everyone and everything.”
Besides mastering quails, Holmes has picked up foraging herbs and mushrooms in the Cardiff countryside.
When a friend asked him how he knew which ones were good to eat or not, he jokingly replied: “if you don’t wake up, they aren’t good”.
He’s also trying his hand at making homemade wine from herbs, berries and flowers he’s harvested near his home, ranging from blackberry wine to elderflower wine.
Though it’s early days, it’s heartwarming to begin to see Holmes re-enter a normal and free life after years of being forced to rub shoulders with Malta’s biggest criminals.
Lovin Malta joined Holmes on his first day out of prison as he was reunited with his family in Wales. Watch it below.