Ready Your Shields And Spears: Welcome To The Frostbitten World Of Vikings In Malta

Being stuck in the middle of the Mediterranean makes it difficult for us to become the next Ragnar or Lagertha Lothbrok. But such quandaries are now a thing of the past.

Meet M.E.R.C.S: Martial Era Revivalists and Combat Society, a voluntary organisation comprised of 18 dedicated men and women whose roots are firmly tied to the art of Medieval war.

Presently, the team practices both HEMA (Historical European Martial Arts), a martial art form using arts formerly practiced throughout European history as well as Viking styles of combat using a variety of weapons.

Yes, that means axes, swords, shields, and spears, are on the menu.

Bi-weekly sessions are kept in order to keep the associations’ members primed from a technical, and even a physical point of view.

And what does the training culminate in? Battles re-lived through the study of history and notable past events relating to war.