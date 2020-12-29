Red Wine, Cats And Pastizzi: Malta’s Biggest Names Had These Guilty Pleasures In 2020
Let’s face it – we all have (at least) one guilty pleasure that we turn to when the going gets tough *looks at Nutella pastizzi*.
But you’d be surprised to see what some of Malta’s leading celebrities and politicians just love to love when no one is looking.
Here are some of Malta’s leading personalities’ guilty pleasures in no specific order.
1. Daniel Holmes
“Not wearing a mask. Which meant not going out in public much, but the trade off is I could breathe free air, something which I have waited longer than most to breathe.”
2. Rosianne Cutajar
“Constantly binge-eating on tortilla nachos!”
3. Charmaine Gauci
“Chocolate ganache.”
4. Miriam Dalli
“Eating French fries and dancing in the kitchen with my kids.”
5. Adrian Zammit
“I feel no guilt.”
6. Roberta Metsola
“[The] ‘Add to Cart’ [button]”
7. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion
“Watching TV and eating chocolate.”
8. Howard Keith Debono
“Watching a lot of Netflix.”
9. James Ryder
“Cats. Got obsessed with cats. Never had a cat. This year I adopted one. Then two. Then nine. Also raising money for strays. It’s not meant to be a guilty pleasure but I come from a dog family.”
10. Eileen Montesin
“Scotch and chocolates everyday.”
11. Chris Fearne
“I wouldn’t call it a guilty pleasure but l look forward to quiet Sunday afternoons in the garden – away from the mobile and iPad!”
12. Bernard Grech
“Undoubtedly, pastizzi will always be my guilty pleasure.”
13. Joe Giglio
“Red wine.”
14. Aaron Farrugia
“Oakberry acai bowls on Fridays.”
15. Peppi Azzopardi
“Latest Apple Iwatch, remarkable tablet.”
16. Bjorn Formosa
“Consuming litres of sugary beverages!”
17. Byron Camilleri
“Those who know me know I’m a chocolate lover. Nutella Biscuits.”