Remembering The Best Of Sister Elsa, The Gozitan Nun Who Touched The Hearts Of Generations Of Maltese

Hundreds of Maltese are mourning the loss of Sister Elsa, the Salesjani nun who touched the souls of generations of students at Laura Vicuna School. The Għasri school broke the news of Sister Elsa’s passing yesterday morning, saying she “passed away to a better life”. The post was met with a flood of comments from hundreds of ex-students and friends who had nothing but fond memories of the beloved sister.

“So very sad to hear about Sister Elsa – she was such a part of my childhood. She was always so kind to us. She looked after my siblings and me on many occasions outside school,” one commenter recalled. The sister, who taught kindergarten classes for years, is remembered for her kind blue eyes, constant smile, great sense of humour and saint-like qualities.

