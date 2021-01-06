Remembering The Best Of Sister Elsa, The Gozitan Nun Who Touched The Hearts Of Generations Of Maltese
Hundreds of Maltese are mourning the loss of Sister Elsa, the Salesjani nun who touched the souls of generations of students at Laura Vicuna School.
The Għasri school broke the news of Sister Elsa’s passing yesterday morning, saying she “passed away to a better life”.
The post was met with a flood of comments from hundreds of ex-students and friends who had nothing but fond memories of the beloved sister.
“So very sad to hear about Sister Elsa – she was such a part of my childhood. She was always so kind to us. She looked after my siblings and me on many occasions outside school,” one commenter recalled.
The sister, who taught kindergarten classes for years, is remembered for her kind blue eyes, constant smile, great sense of humour and saint-like qualities.
“She wore the most generous smile and always looked so peaceful, calm and benevolent. A truly good, kind soul. As a founder pupil, my siblings, friends and I saw the school grow and grow into the place it is today. The nuns all left such an amazing legacy on the island,” another ex-student said.
“We will miss your beautiful smile. Keep an eye on us with all the saints.”
“I still remember the sweets you used to gave me when I was just four years old whilst waiting for my dad to pick me up after school. Although it was something small, it made a huge impact on my life and I actually started looking forward to go back to school!”
“Those blue eyes and a radiant smile by the green door will be in our hearts forever. Such a kind-hearted, selfless human being. Exemplary, humble and full of love,” another read.
Clearly, Sister Elsa will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known her. It comes a week after another beloved nun, Sister Francesca, passed away.
RIP Sister Elsa