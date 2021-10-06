Santa Venera School Students Send Get Well Soon Card To Injured Lamin Jaiteh In Random Act Of Kindness
Year 7 students from Saint Elias College have sent a Get Well Soon card to Lamin Jaiteh, the migrant worker who was abandoned on a pavement by his employers after suffering a fall at a construction site.
The Santa Venera secondary school published photos of a beaming Lamin holding up the card in his hospital bed, as well as the card crammed with Get Well Soon wishes.
“Be brave. If you believe in yourself, you can do anything,” Luca Grixti wrote.
“Life isn’t what we want it to be, but tough times can be beaten with positivity,” Matt added.
The school quoted Lamin saying “my body is in pain but my heart has lit up thanks to these children”.
Last week, Lamin suffered grievous injuries to his arm and back after he was believed to fall two storeys from a construction site in Mellieħa.
However, rather than taking him to hospital, his employers abandoned him in a quiet side road in Selmun, injured and unattended.
Glen Farrugia of J&G Contractors Limited has since been charged with 20 offences in relation to this crime, and is pleading not guilty.
The cruel act shocked the nation and cast a spotlight on the precious situation of migrant workers in Malta, with some of them responding by staging a protest in front of the Home Affairs Ministry.
However, it also sparked a wave of generosity and kindness, with job offers coming in for Lamin and over €31,000 raised so far in a fundraiser to support the Gambian national.
