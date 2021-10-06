Santa Venera School Students Send Get Well Soon Card To Injured Lamin Jaiteh In Random Act Of Kindness

Year 7 students from Saint Elias College have sent a Get Well Soon card to Lamin Jaiteh, the migrant worker who was abandoned on a pavement by his employers after suffering a fall at a construction site.

The Santa Venera secondary school published photos of a beaming Lamin holding up the card in his hospital bed, as well as the card crammed with Get Well Soon wishes.

“Be brave. If you believe in yourself, you can do anything,” Luca Grixti wrote.

“Life isn’t what we want it to be, but tough times can be beaten with positivity,” Matt added.

The school quoted Lamin saying “my body is in pain but my heart has lit up thanks to these children”.