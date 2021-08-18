The New Victorians’ Bettina Welcomes Baby Bo Into The World

One half of a popular Maltese music duo has welcomed her first child into the world.

“Welcome to the world baby Bo Muchmore. Your name means life and beauty – exactly what this world needs,” the New Victorians’ Bettina Muchmore said as she announced the successful delivery today.

“Our dream is not that you’d be perfect but that you’d be courageous! That you would know you are loved and valued. That you would be brave enough to fail. Comfortable in making mistakes. Confident in who you are and in whose you are. That is our dream for you!”

“We love you.”