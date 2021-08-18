The New Victorians’ Bettina Welcomes Baby Bo Into The World
One half of a popular Maltese music duo has welcomed her first child into the world.
“Welcome to the world baby Bo Muchmore. Your name means life and beauty – exactly what this world needs,” the New Victorians’ Bettina Muchmore said as she announced the successful delivery today.
“Our dream is not that you’d be perfect but that you’d be courageous! That you would know you are loved and valued. That you would be brave enough to fail. Comfortable in making mistakes. Confident in who you are and in whose you are. That is our dream for you!”
“We love you.”
She followed it up with a cheeky: “Mumma doing good and dad was a trooper too”.
Social media was filled with people congratulating her for her beautiful new daughter and positive beginning to the baby’s life.
Muchmore and her husband Blaine had married in 2018 after years of knowing each other, having met back in 2009 while attending Junior College.
They eventually started dating and even went to Kenya to undertake some voluntary work there together.
Now that they’ve got a third in the family, we can’t wait to see Bo’s impact and inspiration on Muchmore’s musical and writing ability, which has been going from strength to strength recently.
Check out the New Victorians’ latest track here – and let the happy mother and daughter know how much you support them in the comments below.
Congrats Bettina!