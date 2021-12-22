This Christmas, Don’t Forget About Our Homeless Brothers And Sisters Across Malta And Gozo

With Christmas lights, tinsel and trees up inside homes across the Maltese islands, one organisation dedicated to giving people a second chance has a timely reminder this holiday season.

“There is a place, not far off, where Christmas is not a time of celebration, gifts and decorations, but rather it’s a difficult time of spending nights out in the cold and rain, a time of uncertainty, a time of lack of safety, betrayal, a time of need, and even a time of despair,” the team behind Dar Osanna Pia in Sliema said.

With awareness over homelessness increasing in recent years, with more people understanding how homelessness doesn’t just mean not having a roof over your head, Malta’s situation still makes it different from a global context.

“We don’t see tents and shopping carts under trees or bridges, like we see in films and television from other countries. However, we need to look a bit harder. Homelessness in Malta is on the rise, amongst Maltese nationals and as well as the foreign community, even among the young – and we are testament to this.”

Currently, around 21 young men who have no place to call home find support at Dar Osanna Pia.

“We work and live with these young men, but we often work with homeless men, women and children who call the streets their home,” they said.