This Christmas, Don’t Forget About Our Homeless Brothers And Sisters Across Malta And Gozo
With Christmas lights, tinsel and trees up inside homes across the Maltese islands, one organisation dedicated to giving people a second chance has a timely reminder this holiday season.
“There is a place, not far off, where Christmas is not a time of celebration, gifts and decorations, but rather it’s a difficult time of spending nights out in the cold and rain, a time of uncertainty, a time of lack of safety, betrayal, a time of need, and even a time of despair,” the team behind Dar Osanna Pia in Sliema said.
With awareness over homelessness increasing in recent years, with more people understanding how homelessness doesn’t just mean not having a roof over your head, Malta’s situation still makes it different from a global context.
“We don’t see tents and shopping carts under trees or bridges, like we see in films and television from other countries. However, we need to look a bit harder. Homelessness in Malta is on the rise, amongst Maltese nationals and as well as the foreign community, even among the young – and we are testament to this.”
Currently, around 21 young men who have no place to call home find support at Dar Osanna Pia.
“We work and live with these young men, but we often work with homeless men, women and children who call the streets their home,” they said.
This Christmas, in between the gift giving and celebrations, spare a thought for those caught in a bad place in life, and looking for a bit of kindness to get back on their feet.
“At Dar Osanna Pia, we live with young men who are in need of shelter, and stability in their life due to various circumstances.”
“We receive requests on a weekly basis from young men in need of a place to call home. But unfortunately, we are not in a position to accept all the youth who are vulnerable and in danger as the demand is greater than the service that we are able to offer.”
“During this Christmas period, let us think of those who will be sleeping out on the streets, in their cars or garages… of those who cannot afford to buy their next meal or pay next month’s rent.”
The home have put out a call to anyone who can support them, either with goods, financially or with their time.
“We are trying our best with the limited resources that we have, to be of service to as many people as we can. Staff and residents are doing regular outreach to homeless people around the island, providing them with food, blankets, and a word of comfort. We are glad that we are not alone in this. Other organisations and individuals on the island are doing essential and exceptional work aiding men, women, and children of all ages in such hard times.”
“Even though the problem of homelessness will not be solved overnight, everyone can have a role to play.”
For more information on how you can help contact Dar Osanna Pia by emailing ‘[email protected]’
