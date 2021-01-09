This French Artist Is Bringing Life To Sliema’s Concrete Walls, One Colourful Mural At A Time

Besides its iconically gorgeous coastline, Sliema has become synonymous with grey concrete walls. Luckily, this French artist decided to put his spray cans to work, bringing colour to the community, one mural at a time. 24-year-old street artist Luca Maraud began painting the town with his vivid murals in September, producing pieces on concrete walls opposite shops on High Street.

“I started with masked lady and the apple, which was commissioned by a health store called the Raw shop. They approached me to bring a well-needed splash of colour to their road,” he told Lovin Malta. Maraud got the green-light from the local council, and soon after, was asked to paint murals for a neighbouring shop – an eyelash bar called Pamelash.

“From there, I continued to brainstorm ideas for colourful murals with animals and inspiring people. Those grey walls were like an empty canvas waiting to be filled,” he mused. Piece by piece, Maraud is filling up the street with his art. More recently, he painted Hedwig, the owl from the classic movie series Harry Potter for a young girl he met who wants to be a painter.

He also produced a tribute piece for Fabio Spiteri, the philanthropic athlete who cycled the entire coast of Sicily to raise money for animal shelters in Malta – a cause close to the artist’s heart.

