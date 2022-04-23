‘This Is Not A Holiday’: Meet A Maltese Woman Cycling 1,000km For Cancer Research In Sicily

Meet Lydia Borg, one of the women that’s participating in the upcoming Alive challenge, where 37 Maltese cyclists are set to cover 1,000km of cycling in six days in Sicily. The Alive Charity Foundation is a non-profit organisation that aims to raise money in order to fund cancer research through different athletes and initiatives. “This is my fourth time doing the challenge. I was on the team in 2013, 2014, and 2018,” Borg told Lovin Malta.

“To me, the Alive Challenge is 11 weeks of strict discipline. No more weekend nights out due to training, rising very early in the morning to put in some kilometres before work,” Borg said. “A strict schedule of work, family and training and what is left of the day goes to resting and sleeping in order to wake up for another day,” Borg explained. “It also involves maintaining the bicycle in tiptop condition and making sure all my gear is up to standard. The worst thing that a cyclist can do is try out a new pair of shoes on the 1st day of the challenge!” she said. “The route is never an easy ride as the terrain covered is what it is,” she said. Cyclists have to deal with whatever they find along their route, including weather conditions, uphills, and challenges brought on by the terrain. “I mean, if there are hills we need to climb if it is a road used by cars we have to be extra careful of them, if there are potholes everywhere we need to be careful not to damage bikes by falling into some pothole deep enough to cause damage, if it is windy we still need to cycle, same goes for the rain or very hot sun and full attention needs to be given to navigating the route on a GPS,” she explained. “Unlike what most people think, this is not a holiday,” she emphasised. Speaking about the overall challenges encountered while training for the big challenge, Borg expressed that the weather and heavy traffic are two of the biggest issues she encounters. “Being Spring we all know it is the time when the wind is the strongest on the island and cycling for long KM in the wind is a hard task. The ever-increasing number of cars on the road and the new road infrastructure which is not very bike-friendly make cycling very dangerous especially when it gets dark,” she explained.

“Finding the sponsorship is another hard task especially since due to the COVID-29 pandemic, it is very difficult to organise fundraising events,” she said. “My family time has decreased drastically due to long hours of training. They support and encourage me but I miss their company,” she expressed. Asked how the challenge has helped Borg shape into the woman she is today, she expressed that she feels it has made her an overall better person. “It has helped me to be a better person in my everyday life as some things you carry on with you like being organised. It has also helped me to appreciate life and not to take my health for granted as Cancer can strike anyone, anywhere and at any age,” she said. “Being over 50-years-old, I am very aware that the older I get the more chance there is of becoming sick. I have become more sensitive and understanding to people who are suffering and going through Cancer and I am glad I can contribute in some way to help,” she expressed. Borg is also appealing to people that can help financially to donate to the Alive charity foundation and in turn not just be supporting the challenge, but also the cancer research they fund. “It is true that I chose to do this out of my own free will but that does not mean it is because the event is a walk in the park or a holiday. I am helping by giving my time and I hope that when people see the team training they will become more aware of this illness as they will recognise who we are,” she said. “If they cannot give their time they can help out by giving a donation – knowing how generous the Maltese are I am sure they will,” she hopefully expressed.

The Alive Challenge consists of a 1000km bike ride done in a total of six days, which this year is going to take place in Sicily, from 1st May until 6th. The distance covered every day is around 160km which means the cyclists are on the bike for at least eight hours a day. A mountain bike’s average speed is calculated at around 20km/hr. Every 50km the cyclists have a checkpoint which is a 15min break to refresh, fill water bottles and eat something. The backup team members, which include physiotherapists, will give any new information they have about for example changes in the route due to road works or assist the cyclists if they need any physical help. Lovin Malta has also spoken with Kenneth Caruana, who is one of the main organisers and participants behind the challenge, Brian Vella, who is a cancer survivor and a participant in the challenge, and Rimona Mifsud, who is also a cancer survivor and takes care of the finances for the Alive foundation. For those interested in donating to the Alive charity foundation, please visit their website www.alivecharity.com or do so through mobile to mobile banking at 9999 9654 Share to raise awareness