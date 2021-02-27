This Marsaskala Councillor Makes Gorgeously Intricate And Historically Accurate Miniature Worlds

When she’s not dealing with daily politics, a local councillor in Marsaskala tends to her intricate hobby – creating painstakingly accurate and gorgeous miniature worlds in her garage. Rebecca Micallef is a 41-year-old councillor, mother-of-three and creator of historically accurate dollhouses for MyMiniatureWorld.

Micallef and her creations

The Apothecary "Cures & Remedies" and The Physician projects

“I have been always into miniatures as long as I remember,” Micallef explained to Lovin Malta. “When I was four years old I got my very first dolls house as a Christmas present from Santa. I was always making makeshift houses for my dolls to play with. At 17, I started building my very first collector’s dolls house and since then I never stopped,” she mused.

Throw Back Thursday! My first Dolls house that I built ‘The Chestnuts’! Built it when I was 17 years old back in 1997…. Posted by My Miniature World on Thursday, 18 February 2021

Since her knack for miniature microcosms began as a child, she’s made 30 bespoke dollhouses and they’re all painstakingly crafted and preciously researched. Ranging from Tudor, Georgian, Regency, Victorian, 1930’s style, modern and fantasy style, every feature is historically accurate.

Le Chateau

Matquel's Antiques & China Shop was the first Victorian shop in her Regent Street

“I study and research each period and era that I set my mind to work on before starting each project. I try to do everything myself but if not I would definitely alter it until it is not even recognisable,” Micallef explained. From hand printing flowered wallpaper from the 1960s to Tudor chandeliers and French-style pouffes, Micallef’s attention to detail makes you feel like you’ve been transported to a different world. When she’s done with research, Micallef rolls up her sleeves and gets to work, preparing sketches and plans of her minuscule creations using wood, paints and plaster and printing techniques.

The Tudor Style Cottage

In terms of time, it varying according to the size of the dollhouse and the detail of the pieces. It can take anywhere from a few months to an entire year to complete one. “I work on a miniature every single evening even if it’s just something small and insignificant. It gives me such joy – I’m very proud of my collection,” she said. As her collection grew, so did it public interest to see her dollhouses up close and personal. Now, the public can go visit them at its very own dedicated museum in Marsascala, called the Dolls House Creations. In fact, her work has amassed quite a following, with over 20,000 likes and 21,000 follows and counting.

Micallef's doll house museum in Marsascala

Besides her own full-scale projects, Micallef sells pieces on Etsy and offers repairs for other doll fanatics and even offers custom houses – a dream of every child. Tag someone who needs to see this!