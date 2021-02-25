Tributes Pour In For Malta’s Youngest COVID-19 Victim, Christine Said, A 30-Year-Old Dar Tal-Providenza Resident

Hundreds of tributes have started pouring in for Christine Said, a 30-year-old resident at Dar Tal-Providenza who yesterday became Malta’s youngest-ever COVID-19 victim.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing away of Christine Said at the vulnerable age of 30 which took place yesterday 24 February 2021,” Dar Tal-Providenza posted yesterday.

Soon enough, many left their own condolences, with some even remembering Christine’s spirit and jovial nature.

“I remember her dancing to my songs when I visited,” one person commented. “She was an angel here on Earth, and a free one in heaven.”