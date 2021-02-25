Tributes Pour In For Malta’s Youngest COVID-19 Victim, Christine Said, A 30-Year-Old Dar Tal-Providenza Resident
Hundreds of tributes have started pouring in for Christine Said, a 30-year-old resident at Dar Tal-Providenza who yesterday became Malta’s youngest-ever COVID-19 victim.
“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing away of Christine Said at the vulnerable age of 30 which took place yesterday 24 February 2021,” Dar Tal-Providenza posted yesterday.
Soon enough, many left their own condolences, with some even remembering Christine’s spirit and jovial nature.
“I remember her dancing to my songs when I visited,” one person commented. “She was an angel here on Earth, and a free one in heaven.”
In a statement issued earlier today, the Health Ministry said Christine was taken to St Thomas Hospital on 18th February.
“The patient was suffering from other health conditions,” the statement read.
Dar Tal-Providenza kicked off its vaccination campaign on the 15th of February and has already inoculated 75 residents. The rest are expected to be vaccinated by tomorrow.
“Even now that the vaccination drive is moving ahead, we should still observe the proper preventive measures,” the Health Ministry finished, offering its own condolences to Dar Tal-Providenza and Christine’s relatives.
RIP Christine.