Ukrainian Refugee Loses Personal Documents Upon Arrival In Malta As Daughter Makes Appeal
A Ukrainian refugee’s daughter has issued a public appeal after her mother lost a folder containing important personal documents upon her arrival in Malta this week.
Anna Verbenets, who has been living in Malta for several years, told Lovin Malta that her mother Natalia escaped Ukraine via Poland, arriving on a Ryanair flight from Warsaw on Tuesday late afternoon.
Seeing as Ukraine is classified as a ‘dark red’ country, Natalia was forced to quarantine at a hotel upon her arrival but Anna got to spend some time with her at the airport.
Anna said that as her mother was waiting at the quarantine desk, she saw her leafing through her folder, which includes personal documents such as proof of ownership of an apartment and fields in Ukraine, papers from the pension department, her college diploma and her birth certificate.
“She definitely had the folder on her when she arrived in Malta. However, when she arrived at the hotel she called me up to ask if I took the folder with me… I didn’t, which means she must have left them on the chair by the quarantine desk.”
Anna filed a report with the police and the airport’s Lost and Found department but hasn’t heard anything yet.
“It’s not easy for my mother to renew these papers due to the situation in Ukraine,” she said, confirming she is ready to offer a financial reward to anyone who can retrieve them.
If you happened to come across this folder, you can contact Anna at [email protected]