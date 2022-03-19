Ukrainian Refugee Loses Personal Documents Upon Arrival In Malta As Daughter Makes Appeal 

A Ukrainian refugee’s daughter has issued a public appeal after her mother lost a folder containing important personal documents upon her arrival in Malta this week.

Anna Verbenets, who has been living in Malta for several years, told Lovin Malta that her mother Natalia escaped Ukraine via Poland, arriving on a Ryanair flight from Warsaw on Tuesday late afternoon.

Seeing as Ukraine is classified as a ‘dark red’ country, Natalia was forced to quarantine at a hotel upon her arrival but Anna got to spend some time with her at the airport.

Anna said that as her mother was waiting at the quarantine desk, she saw her leafing through her folder, which includes personal documents such as proof of ownership of an apartment and fields in Ukraine, papers from the pension department, her college diploma and her birth certificate.