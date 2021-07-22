Vaccinated British Man Forced To Miss Sister’s Funeral Because Of Delay Obtaining His Maltese ID Card 

A fully vaccinated British national who lives in Malta had to miss his sister’s funeral yesterday because of long delays obtaining his Maltese ID card.

John Reynolds told Lovin Malta that he and his wife moved to Malta last year and went about registering for residency, becoming part of the first cohort of British people to test this system since Brexit, which was formalised on 1st January.

They submitted all their documentation by March and April but have yet to receive their residence cards by the time of writing, with Identity Malta telling them its a work in progress.

And this delay became a serious issue when Malta introduced new travel rules, initially banning all travellers who don’t present a vaccine certificate and then allowing such people over, on condition that they quarantine for two weeks.

Reynolds and his wife both got vaccinated in Malta but the delay from Identity Malta’s end means they have been unable to obtain a vaccine certificate, leaving them stuck over here when his sister died in the UK.

And despite the quarantine rules, he noted that a Maltese holidayer was recently left stranded in Portugal because the airlines insisted that she cannot board without a vaccine certificate.