Victor Calvagna’s Daughter: ‘Let’s Keep His Legacy Alive Into The New Year’

“I am clarifying this because I want to make sure this is a post of clarification of facts regarding my father’s condition. I do not wish this post to be sensationalized in any way.”

“Doctors have also used the words permanent,” she said. “Therefore, his condition is seemingly bleak. Medical professionals have just corrected my use of certain terms, from brain dead to brain damage, as he is not declared brain dead.”

Francesca Coleiro Calvagna confirmed on Facebook that, as of yesterday, the Puttinu Cares founder was unfortunately found to be medically 95% brain damaged.

One of Victor Calvagna’s daughters has urged people to keep her father’s memory alive into the upcoming new year as she published a bleak update into his health condition.

“I have personally said goodbye to my father, for he was more than 5% functional brain activity to me. He was my everything. But some might want to hang on to the hope of a miracle. And I also welcome that as I do believe in an Almighty God (even if we’re having words at the moment).”

“Please keep my father in your prayers, if for no other reason but to be pain free and at peace in his state.”

“Whatever the outcome, miraculous or not, that man lying in that hospital bed was, is and will forever be our hero, my dad, a husband, a grandfather, a father in law, an uncle, a brother, a colleague, friend, athlete, a professional and one of the greatest people we have all had the privilege to know and love. For that we are grateful.”

“Tomorrow is a new year. I have decided to forever keep my dad’s memory alive in the way I live life from now on. I hope that all of you do too.”

“He loved without measure. He let go of any pettiness, and did not give importance to things that did not result in good, he was humble, a hard worker and he did not waste a second of his life. Let’s keep his legacy alive into the new year by simply trying to follow in his footsteps and by his example.”

“Please spend this time with your loved ones, even if you aren’t as close as you should be, for tomorrow is not promised to any of us. I truly wish everyone a happy, healthy and blessed new year.”

Calvagna was seriously injured in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay earlier this week. The incident shocked Malta, with everyone from Prime Minister Robert Abela to the families of sick children he had helped, taking to social media to pray for the man’s speedy recovery.