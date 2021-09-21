Want A Free PS5? You Just Need To Arm Wrestle This Guy In Marsaskala

Maltese arm wrestler Kersten Prodigy has announced a pretty unique challenge – defeat him in an arm wrestling match and walk home with a free Playstation 5.

Kersten will host this challenge at his tattoo studio in Marsaskala this Sunday (26th September) between noon and 1pm and the rules of the game are simple.

Challengers must donate €10 as an entrance fee and will get one chance to defeat Kersten in a right-hand arm wrestling match. Succeed and win a P5.