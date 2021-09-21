Want A Free PS5? You Just Need To Arm Wrestle This Guy In Marsaskala
Maltese arm wrestler Kersten Prodigy has announced a pretty unique challenge – defeat him in an arm wrestling match and walk home with a free Playstation 5.
Kersten will host this challenge at his tattoo studio in Marsaskala this Sunday (26th September) between noon and 1pm and the rules of the game are simple.
Challengers must donate €10 as an entrance fee and will get one chance to defeat Kersten in a right-hand arm wrestling match. Succeed and win a P5.
Kersten is raising funds for his upcoming match in Malta against Bozhidar Simeonov, the reigning world champion of the under 80kgs category.
The match will be held on 26th February at the db Antonio Hotel and Spa, but as Malta doesn’t have an arm wrestling federation, Kersten will have to fork out the organisational costs himself.
“I need your help for my dream and the arm wrestling community’s dream to become reality,” he told his supporters.
Do you think you have what it takes to beat Kersten Prodigy?