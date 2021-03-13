WATCH: ‘Being Yourself Is The Best Medicine’: Young Transgender Woman Opens Up About Living As Her Authentic Self

Lovin Malta sat down with Mileena Farrugia, a 19-year-old transgender woman, to talk about her transition, dreams and courage to live out her truth in spite of it all.

We’re constantly bombarded with that cliche phrase – be yourself! – until being yourself no longer fits into certain standards of society. One young Maltese transgender woman is doing just that – living out her truth and serving as an inspiration to others.

In the interview, Farrugia recalls feeling powerful playing dress-up with her mother’s clothes and makeup as a child. Years later, after coming out as gay, Farrugia came out to her friends and family once more, as transgender.

“It wasn’t easy, mentally especially, but luckily they all took it well,” she said.

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t face the occasional confrontation, but she is clearly defiant to it all.

“One time I was out with my friends and a man just came up to me and called me a tranny. You can’t let these people affect you. Being yourself is the best medicine in life.”

“You have to live a life how you want it to be, not how others want it,” she finished.

