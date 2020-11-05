WATCH: Bernard Grech’s Wife Opens Up About COVID-19 Experience: ‘I Realised How Ugly Solitude Is’

“The isolation was really bad,” she recounted. “I realised how sad sick people, elderly people at care homes and prisoners must feel locked up by themselves in a room. I’d go from sofa to bed and back, the days would drag on and I realised how ugly solitude is.”

On L-Erbgħa Fost Il-Ġimgħa yesterday, the PN leader’s wife said she isolated herself after realising she had contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. She initially tested negative, but developed a fever after five days and resulted positive.

Bernard Grech’s wife AnneMarie has opened up about what it was like getting infected with COVID-19, highlighting the isolation as a particularly awful part of the experience.

AnneMarie tested positive during her husbands’s PN leadership campaign and her infection ended up becoming a bone of political contention, after three ministers suggested her husband didn’t follow health guidelines by not going into quarantine for two weeks.

“It was bad enough having the virus, knowing everyone knows I have it, and dealing with the isolation, but I also saw people criticising Bernard and our children and saying we didn’t quarantine as we should have.”

“We followed all the advice given to us by medical experts, and after all that sacrifice they kept insulting us…”

Bernard Grech said he wants to use this experience to combat stigma associated with people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The virus doesn’t discriminate and can infect anyone and I want to combat the stigma associated with it,” he said. “We’re all in the same boat. No one is better than anyone else.”

