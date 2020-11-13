WATCH: Cancer Patient Calls For New Hospital In Malta After Travelling To London For Treatment

A vocal cancer patient has made an impassioned call for a new hospital to be built in Malta that can treat patients on the island instead of having them travel abroad for treatment. “I’m doing this video on behalf all the patients who need to travel to England for treatment. The time has come for Malta to open a new hospital,” Antonella Rodgers said in a live video. “We have great doctors in Malta, and I was referred here by a very talented doctor who can undertake the operation… but there aren’t the facilities for it to happen on the island.”

Praising Maltese doctors, she said the government had the resources to open a new hospital in Malta. The hospital shortage renews interest on the controversial concession of three state hospitals as well as the shelving of plans for a prefabricated hospital. Until now, Malta’s government has only converted the Good Samaritan Hospital St Paul’s Bay amidst the pandemic. In light of it all, Rodgers said that it was tough enough to travel as it is… let alone for treatment. “We can’t keep going like this, especially in this situation. Patients are separated from their families, patients are not even sure where they are… Malta needs a new hospital.” “And if we need to get doctors from abroad, we do so – we have nothing less than any other country.” She ended by saying that sick children shouldn’t be separated from their families during such critical moments, and pleaded with the government to listen to her call and not let it fall on deaf ears.

You can find out more about Antonella and her story in the feature below.