WATCH: Disturbing Footage Of Bullying Attack On Young Girl In Malta Raises Alarm Among Parents 

Parents who spoke to this newsroom raised major concerns over the attack, which was pre-planned and captured by mobile phone, especially since some people watching the incident were goading others to attack.

The video, which was sent exclusively to Lovin Malta, shows the girl, aged 12, attacked by a group of students outside of school. She is punched, kicked, and has her hair pulled by several aggressors as she’s thrown to the ground; children can be heard making vicious remarks as she tries to protect herself from the punches.

Disturbing footage has emerged of a horrific bullying incident outside one of Malta’s schools that saw one girl pummelled by a group of schoolmates.

The school, which shall remain nameless, was immediately informed and went beyond its powers to address the issue, given that the incident happened outside the school. Parents who spoke to the newsroom were full of praise for the way the school handled the situation.

Parents believed the video should be shared publicly to shine a spotlight on incidents of horrific bullying at some of Malta’s schools and the same gang.

A police report was filed soon after the incident and a medical examination on the girl has been taken.

District police were very cooperative and helpful, but it appears that no action can be taken given the age of the students, who are between 11 and 12 years old. The law says that criminal action cannot be taken against minors under 14.

Bullying remains a major issue in Malta. If you are dealing with any similar experiences, reach out to bBrave, an anti-bullying NGO in Malta.

What can be done to solve bullying in schools in Malta?