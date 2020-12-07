د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Giorgia Mae Surprises Her Dad Robert Abela At Castille On His 43rd Birthday 

Robert Abela received several well wishes for his 43rd birthday today, but few could have felt as good as the one he received from his young daughter.

The Prime Minister published a video of the moment he returned to his Castille office from Parliament afternoon to find his daughter Giorgia Mae waiting for him with a bag of presents.

 

He hugs his daughter tight as she gives him a ‘Dad’ sign and a birthday card, a sweet moment for Abela in what has been a pretty difficult year.

