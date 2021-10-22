WATCH: Karl Bonaci Gives Emotional Message On Fleetingness Of Life After Brother Croce’s Death

Croce Bonaci, who owned the Valletta confectionary Bonaci Caterers, died yesterday following health complications, with several people paying tribute to the man.

“Thank you for all the messages and compassion you showed,” the presenter said. “I will resume my programme today; even though the pain will take longer to heal, life will go on. It’s important to remember the man, with all the lovely memories we hold of him.”

F Living presenter Karl Bonaci has delivered a heartfelt message to the Maltese public following the death of his brother Croce.

Karl said Croce lived a regular life and didn’t realise how popular he was.

“His work put him in contact with several people, through parties, weddings, baptisms, Holy Communions and the likes. I felt lost for words when you realise how well-respected by brother was.”

Bonaci ended his message with a life lesson about the importance of leaving a legacy of love and compassion behind you,

“It’s nice to be recognised after your death by those people whose lives you managed to touch in some way,” he said. “It’s great to not only dedicate your life to yourself and your family, but to be more open and compassionate.”

“What joy will you get out of reporting people and insulting them on Facebook? When I saw my brother at the end of his life, I asked myself what the point is. To get more money? Don’t attach yourself to material things in life because it’s all smoke, all temporary.”

RIP Croce