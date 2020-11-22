WATCH: Lovin Meets Malta’s Tiger King, A Man Who Wears Many Hats… Most Of Which He’s Criticised For

Anton Rea Cutajar is a man who conjures up strong emotions in Malta. Beyond his controversial zoo, Cutajar is also an outspoken figure on hot button issues like migration.

Lovin Malta met up with the colourful character to find out a little bit more about the country’s Tiger King.

Cutajar runs L-Arka’ ta’ Noe, a zoo in Siġġiewi with several exotic animals, including tigers, alpacas, zebras, llamas.

He’s developed a reputation for himself due to his outspoken views on illegal migration in Malta as questions arise over his land as well as his supplying of medical ventilators via direct orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As new animal rights proposals seek to ban breeding in Malta and create new restrictions for animal owners, and animal activists describe cub-petting as “exploitation”, zoos in Malta are under more scrutiny than ever before.

Lovin Malta toured L-Arka’ ta’ Noe to find out more about Malta’s Tiger King, and his animals, in his natural habitat.

Watch the full feature below: