WATCH: Maltese Couple Decide To Drop It All And Live In A Caravan While Travelling Around Europe

A wholesome Maltese couple have decided to drop it all and live what most would consider to be ‘the dream’; they sold their home, bought a caravan and began a Europe-wide adventure. Charmaine Formosa and Chris Borg left our eternally sunny island a month and a half ago and have been travelling ever since.

The idea had been in the pair’s mind for around two years and like most things, it was put to a temporary halt thanks to, you guessed it, COVID-19. “Charlene has always wanted to live abroad but neither of us could decide on one specific place,” Borg, who works as a travel photographer, told TVM in a video interview showing the two in their seven metre home-on-wheels.

“While travelling, we would often see motorhomes and caravans passing by. So we then got the idea to buy something that we could travel with as opposed to going back and forth to Malta,” he continued. The adventurous couple explained that they had to adapt to the smaller and less comfortable space, “it was a big change” for them and their dog. Despite the small space, the caravan has a kitchen, a bathroom and a bed. “The pandemic affected us a lot, the idea was there but we couldn’t do anything about it,” Formosa recalled.

“We were waiting, and waiting, and waiting; preparing ourselves and hoping to soon do something like this.” When they were asked if this was going to become their new normal they said that they can’t exclude anything; they have no concrete plans for the future. The couple that, let’s face it, we’re all living vicariously through have appealed to everyone with similar ideas marinating in their minds to find the courage and just do it. Because despite the challenges that they faced in the beginning of their dream, they are now living their best life. Has this inspired you to fulfil your wildest dreams?

