WATCH: Maltese Woman Appeals Against Christmas Parties After COVID-19 Hits Her Home

A Maltese woman has urged people not to organise Christmas parties as she explained how COVID-19 has completely disrupted her everyday family life.

In a video published by TVM journalist Brian Hansford, Joslin said she used to downplay the pandemic and was actually planning to host a party at her own place before the virus entered her household.

“It never crossed my mind that one of us could get Covid. I used to tell myself ‘u iwa, it’s just fifteen days at home, it will pass’…”