WATCH: Maltese Woman Appeals Against Christmas Parties After COVID-19 Hits Her Home
A Maltese woman has urged people not to organise Christmas parties as she explained how COVID-19 has completely disrupted her everyday family life.
In a video published by TVM journalist Brian Hansford, Joslin said she used to downplay the pandemic and was actually planning to host a party at her own place before the virus entered her household.
“It never crossed my mind that one of us could get Covid. I used to tell myself ‘u iwa, it’s just fifteen days at home, it will pass’…”
First Joslin’s husband tested positive for the virus and she had to sleep someplace else and quarantine her clothes before wearing them. Then one of her sons tested positive and he was moved in with his father, with a mattress placed on the floor.
From intensely sterilising the bathroom after her husband or positive son used the shower, to placing meals outside their bedroom, to wearing a mask at home 24/7, life has completely changed for Joslin.
“I never thought it could hit our family but it did; it’s been a month and we’re still going through it. If, God forbid, my son and I test positive we’ll have to pass through so much more. Listen to me, Christmas will pass, dont care about parties.”
What do you make of this warning?