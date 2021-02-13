WATCH: Maltese Youth Opens Up About The Day She Suffered A Stroke And Her Life Changed Forever

A brave Maltese woman who suffered a stroke and lived through a nine-month coma has opened up about the day her life changed forever – and what she lives for today. Around eight years ago, at the age of 15, Raisa Falzon starting feeling pains in her head and all over her body. She told her dad she wasn’t feeling well, and he took her to get medical assistance. As a nurse was telling her she didn’t think she had anything serious, Raise fainted. She then entered a nine-month coma that changed her forever. “They operated on me immediately. I had suffered a really strong stroke. I was enjoying my life at that time, going out, I had male friends… at that age you don’t have a care in the world. “

“I wish I knew why it happened to me.” Living in a wheelchair and active on social media, Raisa can’t help but think about why she suffered a stroke at such a young age. “Sometimes I find myself asking: ‘why me when there are so many people in the world?’ But then I say, thank God it was me because I am strong enough to handle it.” Raisa’s inner strength and courage in the face of such hardship is inspiring, with the Maltese youth determined not to let her situation hold her back from living her life. Her candid interview came during a segment on TVM’s L-Erbgħa Fost Il-Ġimgħa during a programme discussing euthanasia. “Although I am limited in what I can do, life is still beautiful,” she said. When host Mark Laurence asked her if there were ever times when she felt her situation was becoming too much for her, she didn’t hide her true feelings. “At first you are shocked that this is you. Mentally, you get a shock. I started saying, ‘wouldn’t it be better if my life ended here? How can I live like this?'”

Raisa Falzon

Raisa said that if she was offered the choice to end her life at that time, she would have taken it. However, today, she sees things in a new light. “I’ve totally changed my mind. Today, I see life as truly beautiful. Even though I’m in a wheelchair, I feel just as capable as anyone else.” What do you make of Raisa’s incredible story?