Watch: Robert Arrigo Recounts Near-Death Experience And Being ‘Turned Away From Bridge Of Light’

As medics battled to save him, he had a vision that he was crossing a bridge of light on some kind of journey to the afterlife.

In the PN’s documentary series Ħerġin, Arrigo said he spent 11 days in ITU and was placed into an induced coma.

PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo has revealed just how close he was to dying after suffering blood poisoning last year.

“A ghostly figure came down, I couldn’t see her face but she told me that it’s not my turn today,” he said. “Around two or three minutes later, the consultant told me ‘Welcome back’ and I could hear foreign nurses asking themselves how I was still alive.”

Arrigo spent several days at hospital and was transferred to four wards in total but eventually made a full recovery and returned to his job at the PN.

Yet he still remembers the immense cold he felt last September, the tears he cried as he fought through the pain and the fear of the unknown that he felt. And after experiencing his vision, he is convinced that some kind of afterlife must exist.

“There is something, someone or a form of something that we don’t know about but which is in control,” he postulated.