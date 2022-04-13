Watch: Teenage Maltese Rapper Who Lost Music Studio In A Fire Left Speechless By Frank Zammit’s Surprise   

An 18-year-old musician who lost all his musical equipment in a fire that struck his family home last weekend was left speechless and emotional after a radio station pledged to rebuild his entire studio free of charge.

Alex Micallef sat down with Vibe FM’s Frank Zammit for what he thought would be an interview about the fire and the fundraiser he launched to help him purchase new equipment, a campaign that has so far received some €3,000 in donations.

However, he started to realise something more was afoot when Frank asked him to clarify exactly what kind of mike he lost in the fire. As Alex confirmed it was a Rode NT1, Frank called a team member over to place that exact same mike in his lap, leaving the young singer visibly confused and overwhelmed.

“I can’t speak,” Alex said as Frank asked him what kind of USB audio interface he lost.