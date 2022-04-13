Watch: Teenage Maltese Rapper Who Lost Music Studio In A Fire Left Speechless By Frank Zammit’s Surprise
An 18-year-old musician who lost all his musical equipment in a fire that struck his family home last weekend was left speechless and emotional after a radio station pledged to rebuild his entire studio free of charge.
Alex Micallef sat down with Vibe FM’s Frank Zammit for what he thought would be an interview about the fire and the fundraiser he launched to help him purchase new equipment, a campaign that has so far received some €3,000 in donations.
However, he started to realise something more was afoot when Frank asked him to clarify exactly what kind of mike he lost in the fire. As Alex confirmed it was a Rode NT1, Frank called a team member over to place that exact same mike in his lap, leaving the young singer visibly confused and overwhelmed.
“I can’t speak,” Alex said as Frank asked him what kind of USB audio interface he lost.
Frank then confirmed that Vibe intends to call up their suppliers to rebuild his entire studio completely free of charge, leaving him free to use the €3,000 he raised to help him and his mother settle down in their new place.
“We need people to keep helping with the fundraiser because Alex and his mum need to settle back down right away,” Frank concludes.
Vibe’s heartfelt act of human kindness is particularly fitting considering the exact nature of the trauma Alex and his mother suffered last weekend.
Besides losing all their possessions in the fire, they also had to contend with their neighbours capturing footage of the flames with their phones without first checking whether the family was unharmed.
“It’s this stupid social media culture,” Alex’s mother Anna Babola said in an interview with Times of Malta. “People came out pointing their phones at our home and it felt horrible and compassionless.”
Tag someone who needs to watch this video