WATCH: The Eight-Year-Old That Has Mastered Eight Rubik’s Cubes… And Counting!

We all have our experiences trying our hand at completing a Rubik’s Cube at one point in our life. Whether in our childhood or as an adult, who doesn’t want to try a hand at solving the combination puzzle that has captivated several ‘cubers’ around the world. Already an eight-year-old prodigy has been hailed for his skill in solving a Rubik’s Cube – as well as his amazing smarts. Now, we have another eight-year-old to add to the mix: Sergio Giordmaina. Sergio is a master at solving not one, but a total of eight different types of Rubik’s puzzles – including his latest mastery, Rubik’s Tower, which he mastered during the writing of this article. What’s more, Sergio is even awaiting the arrival of two more Rubik’s Cubes to start mastering: the Rubik’s Edge and Rubik’s Mirror. Overall, the ability to solve a Rubik’s Cube, especially at great speeds, is a self-taught skill which Sergio has managed to make his own in just four months! To put this into context, each type of Rubik’s puzzle has an average of 50 algorithms that are required to be followed meticulously since one wrong step will force anyone trying to solve the cube to start over.

Yet, as his mother Alessandra outlines, Sergio’s marvellous skills did not happen overnight. From just a few months old, her son was fascinated with numbers, patterns, shapes, sequences and problem-solving games. Reaching out to Lovin Malta, Alessandra has said that the first time Sergio’s father Mark, who is a keen car enthusiast, brought home his toy first car – Sergio was not interested in moving the car around, yet instead was curious about its composition concerning the function that each part of the car had with one another. His phenomenal skills have been marked since he was just two and a half years old. At this tender age, he was already able to count from one to 100, read and write, mentioned all 2D and 3D shapes that he had available and even was able to count from one to ten in 10 different languages (including Arabic, Chinese and Russian!). By the age of three and a half, Sergio was able to recognise the flags and name the capital cities of nearly every country in the world as well. It was at this stage, that Alessandra contacted the Guinness World Records to have her son enrolled. However, this process was halted due to Sergio refusing to be on stage or to go public with his skills at the time.

Credit: Joanne Mizzi