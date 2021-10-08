WATCH: The History Of The Ħamrun Kiosk And The Cacciottolo Family That Run It

In the heart of Ħamrun’s main pjazza lies a kiosk that’s become a staple of the town after serving hungry folks for decades.

You may recognise his face from the logo on the side of Alfred’s, commonly known as Ħamrun Kiosk, but Alfred Cacciottolo – Nannu Freddie to his loved ones – has been working hard to develop his once-small room into the large, stocked kiosk it is today.

Manned by several people, and offering all types of foods from ftajjar to spare ribs to vegan lasagna, Ħamrun Kiosk’s story isn’t an overnight success, but decades of focused passion for food and friendly service.

“We started on the other side, near the police station. We were in the middle of the road at that time, and when we left they ended up widening the road, in 1975. We were with the kiosk before, but when we applied to change it they told us to move this side and we got permission to build here.