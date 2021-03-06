WATCH: ‘They Betrayed Me, Just Like Jesus’ – Godwin Schembri Opens Up About Viral Gate Video In New Exclusive Interview

“I trusted a very small number of friends. But just like Jesus on the table, it only took one person to betray him, and they killed him. The same thing happened to me.”

Just over two years have passed since Godwin Schembri’s life was turned completely upside down in less than 24 hours after a video of him criticising an army gate ended up going viral all over Malta. Now, Schembri has opened up about the years that led up to that fateful day… and his life since.

Tomorrow, Lovin Malta will be premiering a new, exclusive interview with the former soldier, and it’s a rollercoaster of rage, resentment and rebound.

In the latest 15-minute episode of Lovin Meets, Godwin Schembri lays bare what life inside the army is like, and in his own words, “there definitely aren’t any priests in there”.

On 22nd November 2018, the now-notorious video was uploaded onto YouTube. Tens of thousands of views later, everything changed.

Following his instant dismissal from the army, Schembri became a loud critic of the government and its institutions, frequently putting up controversial Facebook statuses and participating in protests.