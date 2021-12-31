‘We Can Support Victor Calvagna By Donating To His Charity’: Julie Zahra Calls For Malta To Unite In Puttinu Drive
As Malta reels in shock at the serious injuries suffered by Victor Calvagna, PN candidate Julie Zahra has urged people to channel their emotions into something productive by donating to the Puttinu Cares charity he founded.
“Life is harsh and tough to understand,” Zahra said. “Victor Calvagna worked relentlessly to improve the lives of people and children suffering from cancer.”
“We can only learn from the greatness of people like him who set up Puttinu Cares, and who worked so much for it, and particularly for the families of cancer patients who found in him support, shelter and a source of courage.”
“We can show our appreciation by uniting as we know how to do as Maltese people and showing solidarity by starting a national chain to show how we’re part of his cause too.”
Calvagna was seriously injured in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay earlier this week. Since then, everyone from Prime Minister Robert Abela to the families of sick children he had helped has taken to social media to pray for the man’s speedy recovery.
Yesterday, the doctor’s wife Carmen Calvagna said an MRI scan showed her husband was brain dead and that his treatment will be stopped to let nature take its course.
These are the Puttinu donation lines:
By phone:
5160 2007 – €10
5170 2006 – €15
5180 2008 – €25
5190 2062 – €50
By SMS:
5061 6499 – €1.16
5061 7380 – €2.33
5061 8939 – €6.99
5061 9225 – €11.65
By bank transfer:
HSBC
Account number: 089077341001
IBAN: MT55MMEB44897000000089077341001
Swift Code: MMEBMTMT
BOV
Account number — 400 1812 2134
IBAN: MT70VALL22013000000040018122134
Swift Code: VALLMTMT
By cheque to
Puttinu Cares
Rainbow Ward,
Level -1,
Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Msida MSD 1234
Cover photo: Left: Victor Calvagna (Photo: Puttinu Cares), Right: Julie Zahra
Lovin Malta sends its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Calvagna family during this difficult time