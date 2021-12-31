‘We Can Support Victor Calvagna By Donating To His Charity’: Julie Zahra Calls For Malta To Unite In Puttinu Drive

As Malta reels in shock at the serious injuries suffered by Victor Calvagna, PN candidate Julie Zahra has urged people to channel their emotions into something productive by donating to the Puttinu Cares charity he founded.

“Life is harsh and tough to understand,” Zahra said. “Victor Calvagna worked relentlessly to improve the lives of people and children suffering from cancer.”

“We can only learn from the greatness of people like him who set up Puttinu Cares, and who worked so much for it, and particularly for the families of cancer patients who found in him support, shelter and a source of courage.”