‘We Did It For Julian’: First Bucket List Challenge Of Young Maltese Man Who Passed Away Has Been Completed

A Malta to Gozo swim was completed yesterday in honour of Julian Spiteri, a young man who tragically died earlier this year in a car accident. “Julian, in your honour, we swam today to make you feel alive,” a Facebook post said.

‘Julian’s Bucket List’ is an organisation that was set up following Spiteri’s tragic death and was the organiser behind yesterday’s event. The organisations is dedicated to completing an inspiring list of goals that Spiteri created when he was just 17-years-old. The Malta to Gozo swim, which was completed on 27th September from Mtarfa to Ħondoq Bay, served as the group’s debut event that launched this heart-warming initiative that will occur annually. It hopes to encourage others to challenge themselves while raising funds for charitable foundations. This year, ‘Julian’s Bucket List’ donated all proceeds to the Ladybird Foundation – an organisation that provides joy and relief to terminally, critically or seriously ill children based in Malta.

Photo taken from Julian's Bucket List's Facebook page

The list was discovered by Julian’s parents who posted it to Facebook. It consists of a vast array of ambitions, challenges and experiences that Julian wanted to encounter. Reading it perfectly shows the maturity and curiosity that the young man possessed at an age that isn’t exactly known for wisdom. He wanted to achieve incredible things and undergo eye-opening experiences that many wouldn’t even dream of. He wanted to become a mentor, see the Northern lights, get a PhD, write a book, visit every country and change the world – to name a few. You may support this challenge by contributing via Revolut on 99892015 – all proceeds will go to the Ladybird foundation. RIP Julian

