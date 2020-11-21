Woman Turned Down From Mater Dei Gynae Department Forgives Security Guard Who Mocked Her

A Maltese woman who was turned away from Mater Dei’s gynecology department has forgiven the security guard who mocked her out of disbelief that she could be female.

Gabriella Cassar Meli took to Facebook to thank the management of the hospital as well as the security company and the police for how they handled the situation following the shocking incident.

“They were helpful and supportive in this case and showed me that they do not want this incident to happen again.

“I would like to thank WPS 215 who handled the case during which I met with the security guard and she apologised,” she said.

The incident made headlines last week after Gabriella shared her story on social media. At the time, she explained that she had no problem with the security guard making the initial error but was offended when, instead of correcting herself, doubled down on her attack and started mocking her.

“She seems to have learned from the incident. I forgive her because it wasn’t my intention to hurt her but to make sure she’s aware and thinks before she speaks.

“Last Thursday, I visited the gynae once again and was greeted and told to come in. I’m sure this was because management had a word with them, “ Gabrielle ended.

