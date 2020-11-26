Women For Women Launch Fundraiser To Raise €5,000 For Vulnerable And Single Mothers

Women’s Wishes aims to fulfil the Christmas wishes of women who put themselves last way too often, who are lonely and may not be receiving any gifts this Christmas, or women who work hard for the empowerment of others.

“We women all know that when we are hard up we are always the ones to go without and we always put our children first and remain without ourselves. We don’t complain but it does stress us out and take its toll on us.” Foundation founder, Francesca Fenech Conti said.

Women’s Wishes , by the Women for Women Foundation , aims to raise €5,000 for women who may be going through a difficult time ahead of Christmas.

We all know a woman – oftentimes more than one – who always puts their family first. Now, with Christmas just one month away, one of Malta’s leading female support associations has launched a new fundraiser for exactly these women.

The Women for Women Foundation was founded as a result of the popular Facebook group Women for Women, which was set up in 2015 by Fenech Conti herself.

The group is all about empowering women to become their best selves, saying: “the foundation strongly believes that families and communities benefit when women’s development, wellbeing and happiness are made a priority.”

Through this all-female group, many previously voiceless and marginalised women were given a voice and certain previously undiscussed issues were brought to light. With over 37,000 female members, the group was also voted Lovin Malta’s Best Online Community at the 2019 SMAs.

The Women for Women Foundation is a registered Voluntary Organisation and manages the Women for Women Social Fund, which supports women and their families through difficult times.

“We work hand in hand with experts in the fields of domestic violence, homelessness, and mental health to ensure the progression and independence of women in society,” they said. “The campaign is split into two: first it will gather nominations for eligible recipients and then it will target fundraising to grant the wishes. Women may be nominated by their social workers or other professionals.”

All applications will undergo a selection process to ensure that they meet the selection criteria.

“The final Wishes will be uploaded on our Facebook page and website, allowing potential donors to identify the wishes they would like to support whether in part or full,” they said. “Corporate donors are invited to support the initiative by making monetary donations or donating their products or services by contacting [email protected]”

“Further information about this project is available on our Facebook page, our website and our Zaar fundraising page.”

You can donate by sending an SMS to the following numbers:

50617922 (€4.66) or 50619267 (€11.65)

