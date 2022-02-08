‘You Go Girl!’: Adrian Delia Rocks With X Factor Finalist Cheryl Balzan

PN MP and former leader Adrian Delia shared a moment with X Factor Malta finalist and rocker Cheryl Balzan this morning. “It was all awesome talent with our own Birkirkara girl Cheryl Balzan from X Factor Malta this morning,” Delia said as he uploaded a photo of himself and Cheryl holding guitars.

“You will never lose your battles if you never stop fighting. You go girl.”

While Cheryl’s musical talent is beyond doubt, it’s unknown whether Delia tried his hands at the instrument himself. Cheryl qualified to the final of X Factor Malta last weekend, where she will compete against Lisa Gauci, Ryan Hili and Drakard for the coveted title. You can watch her most recent performance here

If she wins, she will also become the first person from the ‘Overs’ category to win the Maltese competition. Who do you think should win X Factor Malta?

