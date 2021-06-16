‘You Were Worth Fighting For’, Maltese ITU Nurses Tell Nation After Powerful Photo Ends Up On €2 Coin

Two Maltese ITU nurses have sent an uplifting message to the nation after the news that a powerful photo of them at work will be featured on a special €2 commemorative coin.

“As a team, we humbly served and fought for you all because you were all worth fighting for,” Doreen Zammit and Charmaine Cauchi told Lovin Malta.

“Through awareness and a joint effort between our health care system and the Maltese population, we achieved so much together through these difficult times.”

Yesterday, the Central Bank announced that it will issue a commemorative coin dedicated to healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This coin will feature a photo of Zammit and Cauchi in full PPE, locked in a clearly stressful embrace while at work.

The photo was originally taken by a colleague of theirs during the country’s first wave of COVID-19 and shared with Times of Malta, becoming the newspaper’s most-liked Instagram photo ever.

It even caught the eye of the World Health Organisation, which chose it as its photo of the month for May 2020 as well as its Christmas greetings image.