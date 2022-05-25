19 Children Lose Their Lives After Elementary School Shooting In Texas

“The shooting began at 11:32 local time on Tuesday, and investigators believe the attacker did act alone during this heinous crime,” the school district Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said.

Law enforcement officers also confirmed that the aggressor was carrying a handgun and an AR-15 rifle.

President Biden has expressed that he is sick and tired of mass shootings while reacting to the unsettling news, urging the country to act against gun violence.

“As a nation, we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? President Biden questioned, “When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”

This is not the first mass shooting to occur in the United States this month, with 10 people having recently lost their lives in Buffalo.

Photo: Reuters

