19 Children Lose Their Lives After Elementary School Shooting In Texas
19 young children have lost their lives after a shooting that took place at an elementary school in the south of Texas, in what is being described as the deadliest shooting in years.
The 18-year-old aggressor, who is also suspected to have killed his grandmother before going on a killing spree, was killed by law enforcement shortly after his crimes.
Two adults were reportedly also killed during the act, with one of them being a teacher called Eva Mireles, as reported in America’s local media.
The shooting took place at the Robb Elementary school, situated within the city of Uvalde, which teaches second, third and fourth-grade students.
“The shooting began at 11:32 local time on Tuesday, and investigators believe the attacker did act alone during this heinous crime,” the school district Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said.
Law enforcement officers also confirmed that the aggressor was carrying a handgun and an AR-15 rifle.
President Biden has expressed that he is sick and tired of mass shootings while reacting to the unsettling news, urging the country to act against gun violence.
“As a nation, we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? President Biden questioned, “When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”
This is not the first mass shooting to occur in the United States this month, with 10 people having recently lost their lives in Buffalo.
Photo: Reuters
What do you make of this shocking news?