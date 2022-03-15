Deporting Anna: Anna Sorokin, Fake Heiress And Subject Of Hit Netflix Series, To Be Deported

Anna Sorokin, who also goes by the name Anna Delvey and is the subject of Netflix’s hit show ‘Inventing Anna’ is set to be deported from the United States of America and be sent back to Germany tonight according to the New York Post. Sorokin made headlines when she was arrested in 2017 and convicted in 2019 for defrauding millions of dollars, bilking banks, not paying hotel bills, stealing a private jet, and conning New York’s elite. She spent almost four years in prison, before being released on good behaviour in February 2021. After less than six weeks of being free, she was taken into custody by the US’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa.

Anna Sorokin (right) with Rachel Williams, who she scammed out of thousands of dollars

A Russian-born German, Sorokin claimed to be a German heiress who went by the name Anna Delvey who had a multi-million dollar inheritance and was raising funds for a Manhattan social club called the ‘Anna Delvey Foundation’. Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, picked up Anna’s story and turned it into a mini Netflix series called ‘Inventing Anna’ which has remained on Malta’s Netflix Top 10 list for the past few weeks. The series received some backlash for glamorising Sorokin’s fraudster habits, almost portraying her as a victim and for giving her a sum of $300,000 for basing the show on her. However, it is reported that she used the money to pay back what she owed others.

Much like in the hit series, Sorokin made quite the social media spectacle out of her trial, taking it as an opportunity to model designer clothes including Michael Kors, Victoria Beckham and Saint Laurent. The looks evidently garnered the attention she wanted, after an account called ‘Anna Delvey Court Looks’ completely dedicated to them was created on Instagram. The page now has 50k followers.

Despite several attempts to remain in New York, where she claimed to have built a life for herself, Sorokin will no longer be residing in the Big Apple. Neffatari Davis, who is Sorokin's best friend and also worked on 'Inventing Anna', remarked that she has now paid her dues. 'She got out on good behaviour and she used the money Netflix gave her to pay everybody back. She owes no money. She's paid for her crimes. She didn't kill anyone. She did wrong, but, at the end of the day, there are people who have done worse.'