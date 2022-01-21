‘Bat Out Of Hell’ Singer Meat Loaf Dies Aged 74
American singer Michael Lee Aday, better known by his stage name Meat Loaf has died last Thursday, aged 74.
“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours,” read a Facebook post.
The cause of death has yet to be released publicly.
His Bat Out of Hell trilogy—Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose—has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide. It still remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.
His success earned him a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love”, even if he experienced some difficulty establishing a steady career within the United States.
‘His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including ‘Fight Club’, ‘Focus’, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Wayne’s World.’
‘We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.
Rest in peace