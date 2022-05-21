Beautiful: Ukrainian Orphans Gift Pictures And Drawings In Heartfelt Thank You Tribute To Malta
In a truly heartwarming gesture, orphaned Ukrainian children gifted drawings as a thank you to Maltese volunteers that delivered supplies to them.
Local organisation Malta4Ukraine, managed by Anthony Caruana while in collaboration with NGO Step-In, is currently in war-torn Ukraine, helping transport much-needed donations and supplies.
During their endeavours, they met with a group of 79 orphans who faced the horrors of war, currently being taken care of by an organisation that stepped in to help them.
“What touched us the most was managing to deliver sports equipment (mainly footballs and basketballs) and a substantial amount of cash to an organisation taking care of 79 orphans, who faced the war,” Caruana told Lovin Malta.
“These children were so happy that they even shared their gratitude by making drawings, as a thank you to us,” he told the newsroom.
The Malta4Ukraine organisation also uploaded a post, wishing good health to everyone and highlighting their efforts.
“The #malta4ukraine NGO continues to bring back childhood and light the sparks of joy in the eyes of children who lost their homes and miraculously survived under the shelling of the Russian Army,” it said.
“Today, hope to return to their former lives began to appear in their eyes,” it expressed.
A few days after the war had struck Ukraine, Caruana had set up a fundraiser for Maltese people to be able to donate supplies to be given to Ukrainians. The response was incredible, and just mere weeks later they are successfully delivering supplies to those in need.
Donations can be made through this link. You can also follow Malta4Ukraine here.