Beautiful: Ukrainian Orphans Gift Pictures And Drawings In Heartfelt Thank You Tribute To Malta

In a truly heartwarming gesture, orphaned Ukrainian children gifted drawings as a thank you to Maltese volunteers that delivered supplies to them.

Local organisation Malta4Ukraine, managed by Anthony Caruana while in collaboration with NGO Step-In, is currently in war-torn Ukraine, helping transport much-needed donations and supplies.

During their endeavours, they met with a group of 79 orphans who faced the horrors of war, currently being taken care of by an organisation that stepped in to help them.

“What touched us the most was managing to deliver sports equipment (mainly footballs and basketballs) and a substantial amount of cash to an organisation taking care of 79 orphans, who faced the war,” Caruana told Lovin Malta.