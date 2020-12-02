BREAKING: UK Approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine, Also Promised To Malta, For Widespread Use

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use.

“The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the UK government said.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”

Studies have shown that the vaccine can offer up to 95% protection against the virus and is safe for roll out.

Malta has been allocated 500,000 doses of this vaccine, enough to vaccinate 250,000 people, with two shots each, with the government managing to double a previous EU distribution agreement. Health Minister Chris Fearne recently announced the isalnd is set to receive its first doses at the start of January.

The UK has ordered 40 million dose and immunisations could start within days for people in high priority groups. Today’s approval makes Pfizer and BioNTech’s jab the fastest vaccine to be developed in history, taking just 10 months to go from concept to regulation.

