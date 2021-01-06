Chaos In United States As Donald Trump’s Supporters Storm Capitol Building And Woman Shot

Chaos has erupted in the United States after Donald Trump supporters clashed with police and stormed the US Capitol in Washington D.C. where lawmakers have convened to confirm Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

CNN reported that a woman has been shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, citing sources as saying she’s in critical condition. The US Capitol has been put on lockdown.

Protestors were seen entering the building, waving flags and clashing with security, and safety officials ordered workers inside to shelter in their offices, some of them with gas masks after teargas was deployed.

The protest meant the Senate and the House of Representatives both recessed its debate over certifying Biden’s electoral victory over Trump last November. Trump has refused to concede defeat, claiming that Biden’s victory was fraudulent but without offering any evidence to substantiate this.