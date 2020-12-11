China Suggests Cabin Crew Wear Nappies To Reduce The Risk Of COVID-19 Transmission

د . إAEDSRر . س

China’s aviation boss has asked cabin crew to wear disposable nappies to avoid using toilets on high-risk flights to fight chances of COVID-19 transmission.

According to the BBC, the nappy-wearing advice forms part of new guidelines for cabin crew to protect themselves from the virus, particularly on chartered flights to destinations with more than 500 cases in every one million people.

It also asks them to wear medical masks, gloves, shoe coverings, protective clothing and goggles.

The aviation sector is one of the worst-hit industries worldwide by the COVID-19 pandemic,  bringing travel to a near standstill. Measures to resume flights vary from country to country, with some leaving empty seats between passengers, others enforcing mandatory mask-wearing.

