‘Darkest Day Of Our Nation’s History’, Maltese-American Politicians Speak Out After Pro-Trump Riots Sees Four People Dead At Capitol Hill

Most notably, Darrin Camilleri, who is a Michigan House of Representative, called it “one of the darkest days of our nation’s history” on Twitter.

Maltese-Americans politician have spoken out after a violent coup attempt by pro-Trump rioters at Capitol Hill resulted in four people dead.

I’m infuriated, sad, and scared, but not at all surprised.

A group of fascists and domestic terrorists stormed our nation’s capitol to attempt to overturn the will of the American people in our Presidential Election.

This is one of the dark days of our nation’s history.

Words have consequences, especially the words of a president and his allies. Today those consequences include violent rioters attacking our Capitol to overthrow the American democratic process. This must end, and democracy must prevail.

Maltese-American, and newly-elected Transport Secretary, Pete Buttigieg also took to Twitter to condemn the actions of rioters.

Four people have died after pro-Trump rioters stormed Capitol Hill yesterday.

The world watched in shock as supporters of President Trump breached Capitol Hill where lawmakers met to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Amidst the chaos, which included armed standoffs with police, a woman was shot and later died as a result of her wound.

She was later identified as 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, a staunch supporter of President Trump and an Air Force veteran.

Moreover, according to Washington D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, there more people died in “medical emergencies”.

“Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss,” Contee said at a news conference Wednesday night.

Police officials also seized two pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and outside the Republican National Committee. The devices were rendered safe by the FBI but investigations are ongoing.

The attempted coup brought a sudden halt to the Congressional hearing with lawmakers having to be evacuated out of the building.

It was incited in part by President Trump urging his supporters to fight against the counting of the electoral votes at a rally held in D.C. just hours earlier.